Services Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806) 698-8085 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM First Christian Church 2323 Broadway Lubbock , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Karen Slay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen Teresa (Anderson) Slay

1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lubbock- Karen Teresa Anderson Slay passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 58 years at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at First Christian Church at 2323 Broadway, Lubbock, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Safe Kids Worldwide. A tribute to Karen's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



She was born on August 17, 1960, to Jeff and Kathleen Reagan Anderson in Wichita, KS. Karen married Steven Slay on January 22, 1983, in Amarillo, TX.



Survivors include her husband, Steven N. Slay; four sons, Jason T. (Emily Kirk) Slay, Jerod L. Slay, Justin M. Slay, Jesse B. Slay; brother, Timothy W. Anderson; sister, Sandra J. (Dexter) Spalding.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Kathleen Anderson.



Karen's family moved to Pampa, Texas, when she was five years old. She graduated from Pampa High School with honors as a Harvester in the Class of 1978.



Karen attended West Texas A&M University. She then met the love of her life, Steven Slay, in 1982 while working as a secretary for Centel Business Systems in Amarillo. They quickly fell in love and married. Their first son, Jason, was born in 1984, and Jerod in 1986. Karen decided after Jerod's birth to take the promotion of becoming a full-time mother. They had Justin in 1988, and Jesse in 1992. One of her most proud accomplishments (of which there are many) was raising four intelligent and strong boys, all of whom obtained the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout.



Motivated by a horrific accident in July of 1993 near Snyder, TX, resulting in the death and injury of eight children riding in the bed of a pickup truck, Karen (with no political experience) founded a national organization, "Kids Aren't Cargo." This organization raised national awareness of the dangers associated with kids riding in the bed of a pickup. She also successfully spearheaded passage of Texas legislation prohibiting children from riding in the beds of pickup trucks. The bill failed two sessions in a row, but with the constant help of Senator Robert Duncan, they were able to get it passed during its third session. The bill was signed into law by Governor Rick Perry in 2001. As part of her efforts to raise national awareness about the dangers of riding in the beds of pickup trucks, she appeared as a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show and other national news features, as well as being featured in Texas Monthly Magazine.



Karen didn't stop there; she was later elected to serve on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, where she became well-known in Lubbock and throughout the state as a tireless advocate for public education. Former Senator and Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan often held Karen out as an example of how one person with selfless determination and passion can achieve monumental change for the greater good. Later in life, Karen served as a judge for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards judging school boards around the state.



Karen was a dedicated PTA volunteer for more than two decades, holding the highest position in Texas PTA, serving as its President from 2012-2014. She held numerous state leadership positions including First and Second Vice President, Treasurer-her admitted favorite-and Advocacy Chair. Karen helped lead the way for Texas PTA to construct a new state office in Austin with a ground-breaking ceremony in December 2014.



Karen received every top prestigious PTA award, including the Texas PTA Honorary Life Membership and Extended Service Awards, and the National PTA Life Achievement Award. Karen's impact and the difference she made will be a lasting legacy for Texas PTA.



Karen later turned her focus back to child safety and became a certified technician for checking and installing child safety seats. She was so passionate about child safety that she eventually became an instructor and traveled around Texas teaching one-week classes, training new technicians, including two of her sons.



Karen put her faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. She lived every day to glorify His name. She would want to be remembered as a devoted Christian, dedicated mother, and a loving wife, who showed that one person can make the world a better, safer place, no matter how tiny she is. She fought the good fight and finished the race, impacting many people along the way. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries