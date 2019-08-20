|
Lubbock- After a long bout with Parkinson's disease, Karen Wienke of Lubbock was called home to heaven on Friday August 16, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born January 1, 1938, daughter of Wright and Bertha Helen Kerr in Lubbock, Texas.
Karen was a member of the first graduating class of Monterey High School. She then attended Southern Methodist University and Texas Tech University.
She married Jerry Wienke on March 7, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas. They lived in Petersburg and Lubbock during their over sixty years of marriage.
Karen was a loving wife to Jerry and a supportive mother to three children and a fun loving grandmother to two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Karen was a strong Christian witness and an effective encourager to many. She was also a talented artist.
Karen was preceded in-death by her parents, her sister Dinah and son Brandon.
She is survived by her loving husband Jerry, her daughters Julie Wienke of Montgomery, Texas and Lezli Wienke of College Station, Texas, her grandchildren Sierra Fraiser of Montgomery, Texas and Ben Frasier of Auburn, Washington, her great-grandchildren Gabbey, Sydney and Silas Frasier. Also surviving are sisters Jan Kerr of Placitas New Mexico and Gingah Milnes of Newport Vermont.
A memorial service to celebrate Karen's incredible life will be conducted at a date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Meals on Wheels or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019