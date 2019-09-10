Home

Karen Wienke


1938 - 2019
Karen Wienke Obituary
Lubbock- After a long bout with Parkinson's disease, Karen Kerr Wienke of Lubbock was called home to heaven on Friday August 16, 2019, at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, her daughters, Julie Wienke of Montgomery, Texas and Lezli Wienke of College Station, Texas, her grandchildren, Sierra Frasier of Montgomery, Texas and Ben Frasier of Auburn, Washington and her great-grandchildren, Gabie, Sydney and Silas. Also surviving are sisters, Jan Kerr and Gingah Milnes. A memorial service to celebrate Karen's incredible life will be 10 am, Saturday, Sept 14, 2019 at Trinity Church chapel 7002 Canton Ave., Lubbock. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Meals on Wheels, Lubbock Dream Center or Hospice of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
