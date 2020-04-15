|
|
Dallas- Karina Gayle West Hilton, loving wife and mother, 55, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in San Jose, California on April 24, 1964. Karina graduated from Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, and earned a BA in Marketing from Texas Tech University. She was married to Brand Lewis Hilton on January 9, 1988. Karina is survived by her husband, Brand Hilton; daughter, Philippa Hilton; sister, Kristin Robbins; brother, Karlon West; and father, Lynn West. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020