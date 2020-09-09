Lubbock- The family of Karl Richardson will celebrate his life of 57 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Karl Richardson was born on December 20, 1962, to Kent and Nina Richardson in El Paso, Texas. Karl married Marlene Runnels on August 19, 2005, in Lubbock, Texas. Krazy Karl, as most of you know him as, had a passion for pretty much anything with a motor in it. From street bikes and dirt bikes to four-wheelers to the bicycle, he put a motor on just to ride around the neighborhood. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Lubbock Trail Riders. Karl was always fixing something around the house and constantly had projects going. He definitely was not one to sit still for very long, unless he had a beer in his hand. He never found anything that couldn't be fixed or put back together with a zip tie. Karl taught himself how to play the guitar, and Marlene recently discovered that he was working on his singing career as well. He had a knack for making people laugh. His presence was always felt when he was in the room. When he smiled, his eyes smiled too. When Marlene first met Karl, she thought to herself, "eh..he will be fun for a couple of weeks". Little did she know that she was about to embark on a life full of adventure, excitement, challenges, laughter, tears, and joy for the next 17 years. In 2014, Karl and Marlene would take what they called the trip of the lifetime. They rode their Harley's to Canada and around Lake Superior and back. It was a perfect 13 day, 4,000-mile trip. Karl lived life to the fullest. He left his mark in this world and left this earth doing what he loved. He loved with all of his might and every ounce of his being. His family was everything to him. He will be greatly missed by all they knew him. RIP Karl with a K.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Richardson; three sons, Tyler (Lindsey) Richardson, Zachary (Claudya) Richardson, Ransom Runnels; daughter, Shea (Manuel Valdez) Rice; father, Kent Richardson; five grandchildren, Kade, Braden, Kensley, Jocelyn, Anya; brother, Wendell (Kay) Richardson; sister, Tammie Garcia; nieces and nephews, Colby (Kara) Richardson, Dustin Richardson, Jordan (Amanda) Garcia, Tanner (Aspen) Garcia; his Boston Terrier, Dude, and special friends, Michael, and Karla Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nina Mae Richardson.