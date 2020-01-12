Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Winston Walker


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Winston Walker Obituary
Lubbock- Karl Winston Walker passed away on December 27, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 95 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, followed by a visitation at Sunset Church of Christ. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Karl was born on November 16, 1924, to Karl and Ivy Walker in Mineral Wells, TX. Karl graduated from Mineral Wells High School in 1942. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in June 1943. Karl served in the 15th Army Air Force, 464th Bomb Group, 777th squad in Pantanella, Italy. He completed 25 missions as a flight engineer and gunner in a B-24 Liberator aircraft. Karl achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, and the E.T.O. ribbon with 4 battle stars during his service. Karl was honorably discharged on October 19, 1945.

After his military service, he enrolled in Tarleton State College, majoring in general agriculture. Karl later transferred to Texas A&M University, graduated in 1950 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. Our Dad was a proud Aggie. He married Martha Kirby in Lubbock on June 11, 1976. Karl retired from Farm Pac, a division of Furr's, in 1989. He decided he didn't like retirement and continued working until the age of 90. Karl was a member of Sunset Church of Christ for 50 years.

Survivors include his wife, Martha; son, Clint Walker and wife Risa of Midland; son, Donald Walker and wife Robin of Lubbock; daughter, Janie Walker of Allen; stepson, Lee Kirby and his wife Charlotte of Weatherford; stepdaughter, Janet Harman of Cedar Park; eight grandchildren, Ivy Zepeda (Kris), Hannah Whittaker (Tom), Madeline Walker, Scout Walker, as well as step-grandchildren Shea Rolls, Ryan Kirby (Diana), Evan Kirby (Julie), and Alyssa Kirby (Ross Barry, fiance); nine great-grandchildren; brother Jim Walker of Ft. Worth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Pauline Thomas, Afton Bullington; two brothers, Robert Walker, Donald Walker.

A heartfelt thank you to every caregiver at Wilshire Place, Wedgewood South, Hospice of Lubbock, Covenant Health Systems, and the Veterans Administration, who touched his life over the past several years. A special thanks to Karl Nimtz for his many visits and the staff of Sunset Church of Christ for their care and support. He loved you all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Church of Christ, Hospice of Lubbock, or .

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now