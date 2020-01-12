|
|
Lubbock- Karl Winston Walker passed away on December 27, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 95 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, followed by a visitation at Sunset Church of Christ. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Karl was born on November 16, 1924, to Karl and Ivy Walker in Mineral Wells, TX. Karl graduated from Mineral Wells High School in 1942. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in June 1943. Karl served in the 15th Army Air Force, 464th Bomb Group, 777th squad in Pantanella, Italy. He completed 25 missions as a flight engineer and gunner in a B-24 Liberator aircraft. Karl achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, and the E.T.O. ribbon with 4 battle stars during his service. Karl was honorably discharged on October 19, 1945.
After his military service, he enrolled in Tarleton State College, majoring in general agriculture. Karl later transferred to Texas A&M University, graduated in 1950 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. Our Dad was a proud Aggie. He married Martha Kirby in Lubbock on June 11, 1976. Karl retired from Farm Pac, a division of Furr's, in 1989. He decided he didn't like retirement and continued working until the age of 90. Karl was a member of Sunset Church of Christ for 50 years.
Survivors include his wife, Martha; son, Clint Walker and wife Risa of Midland; son, Donald Walker and wife Robin of Lubbock; daughter, Janie Walker of Allen; stepson, Lee Kirby and his wife Charlotte of Weatherford; stepdaughter, Janet Harman of Cedar Park; eight grandchildren, Ivy Zepeda (Kris), Hannah Whittaker (Tom), Madeline Walker, Scout Walker, as well as step-grandchildren Shea Rolls, Ryan Kirby (Diana), Evan Kirby (Julie), and Alyssa Kirby (Ross Barry, fiance); nine great-grandchildren; brother Jim Walker of Ft. Worth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Pauline Thomas, Afton Bullington; two brothers, Robert Walker, Donald Walker.
A heartfelt thank you to every caregiver at Wilshire Place, Wedgewood South, Hospice of Lubbock, Covenant Health Systems, and the Veterans Administration, who touched his life over the past several years. A special thanks to Karl Nimtz for his many visits and the staff of Sunset Church of Christ for their care and support. He loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Church of Christ, Hospice of Lubbock, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020