Clarksville- Karol McVay Hackney, formerly of Lubbock, graveside services were held at Resthaven Memorial Park on June 20th. Karol passed away at her home in Clarksville, TN, March 8, 2020.She was born March 29, 1937 in Lubbock to the late Rae and Ben Kinard. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1954 and attended Texas Tech. She married the late Robert C. (Bob) McVay Jan. 22, 1955. He died Sept 15, 1989.She worked for many years in the legal profession, first as a legal secretary, then as a legal assistant and 20 years as a legal administrator, primarily in Lubbock, but also 10 years in Midland and Houston with the Stubbeman McRae law firm. She returned to Lubbock in 1991 and was employed by Craig Terrill & Hale until her retirement in 2003. She then moved to Clarksville, TN and married Otis Hackney, Aug 25, 2003. At the time of her death, Mrs. Hackney was a member of the Guthrie Baptist Church in Guthrie, KY, but was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Lubbock.In addition to Mr. McVay, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve McVay in 2000; her brothers, J.W. Kinard, Ronald Kinard, and Kent Kinard. Survivors include her husband Otis Hackney, of Clarksville, TN; her daughter, Kelly Beck, of Lubbock, TX; granddaughters, Emma Beck, Amanda Gable, and Marsha Edwards; and five great granddaughters.