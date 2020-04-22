|
Lubbock- Katherine Ann Phillips 72, passed away April 16, 2020. Private services are planned due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Bill Harden, her mother Marie Harden and her husband Jack Phillips. She is survived by her brother Roger Harden, Sister Suzy McKeown, special niece Stacey Adams-Cain, Children Richie Phillips of Florida, Cory Phillips of Lubbock, Haley Phillips of Lubbock, grandchildren, Chloe, Amanda and Nick. The family request that donations be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020