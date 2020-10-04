Levelland- Katherine Holster, 63, passed from this life on September 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Second Baptist Church. The service will be streamed on the Second Baptist Church Facebook page for those unable to attend.



She is survived by husband, Michael Holster; sons, Scot (Mindy Michelle) Holster and Sean (Mindy Alaine) Holster; mother, Joan Smith; sister, Donna (Mike) Hinders; brother, Robert Smith; mother-in-law, Jaunita Holster; and 5 grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806)897-1111



