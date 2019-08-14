|
|
Lubbock- Katherine Jane Hollingsworth of Ransom Canyon, TX passed away at the age of 61, August 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness, as a patient in Covenant Specialty Hospital.
She attended Texas Tech University and enjoyed working at a variety of jobs which included: typing, bookkeeping, and management. Her favorite hobby was working in her yard, especially the flower beds. Katherine also loved cooking, and preparing meals for family and friends, cruises and RV travels.
She is survived by her mother, Ellene Osburn of Ransom Canyon; aunt Joyce Davis of California; and a host of cousins.
Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Bill Hollingsworth and two brothers, Mike and Mark Hollingsworth.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Her favorite charities were Meals-on-Wheels and Cancer Research.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019