Lubbock- Kathleen "Kathy" Alvord passed away, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after a long battle with illness. Kathy retired fro Texas Tech University Payroll Services in 2019. Prior to working at Texas Tech she developed her accounting skills working at Albertson's Grocery Store. She was preceded in death by her parents Harrell and Norma (Klas) Alvord. She is survived by two sisters, Cindy Blackstock (Jim) and Jan Allen (Delbert); and one brother Wayne (Rebecca), She is also survived by five nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at Highland Baptist Church, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a donation be made to the in her name
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019