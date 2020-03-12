Home

Kathleen (Bragg) McDaniel


1927 - 2020
Kathleen (Bragg) McDaniel Obituary
Morton, Texas- Graveside service for Kathleen McDaniel, age 92, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Morton Memorial Cemetery with Bobby Braswell of Morton and Rush Coffman of Morton officiating. Kathleen died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Morton. She was born June 10, 1927 in Bonham, Texas to Houston Benjamin and Mammie Elma (Jones) Bragg. She married Glen McDaniel in Morton on September 15, 1947.

Kathleen was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church in Morton. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen; her parents; a brother, Paul Bragg; and two sisters, Margaret Pruiett and Juanita Eldridge.

Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Steinle of Morton, Texas and Vivian Windom anad her husband, Ron of Ruidoso, New Mexico; her brother, Eugene Bragg of Livonia, Michigan; her three grandchildren, Chanda Cole and her husband, Carlton of West End, North Carolina, Tamara Steinle of Lubbock, Texas and Erica Mulkey of Levelland, Texas; and her two great-grandchildren, C.A. Cole and Cason Cole.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the First Missionary Baptist Church, 102 East Taylor, Morton, Texas, 79346. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
