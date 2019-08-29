|
|
Brownfield, TX- Funeral services for Kathlyn Joy McNiel will be held 11 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery.
There will be a family visitation from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Joy passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at home in Brownfield. She was born on October 9, 1932 in Lovington, NM to Earnest Malcom "Mac" Riley and Billie Louise Duncan Riley. Joy attended school in Wellman. She was married to Roland Ralph "Pete" McNiel on September 3, 1949 in Lovington, NM. Joy attended Union Baptist church. She was a homemaker and a farm wife. Joy was known for her wonderful cooking in the union community and was recognized in the Brownfield News for it. Joy is preceded in death by her son, Terry Lee McNiel, parents, Mac and Louise Riley, and "Granny" Marvin Alice Duncan-Baucom.
Joy is survived by her six children, Louise Close and husband, Mike, of Johnson City, Stanley Meryl McNiel of Brownfield, Sherry Neitsch and husband, Rex of Levelland, Cathy Norrod and husband, Byron of Altadena, CA, Jerry McNiel of Brownfield, Chris McNiel and wife, Joy of Wichita, KS; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and Brother, Dewayne Riley.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019