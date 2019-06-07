Lubbock- Funeral services for Kathryn Grennell of Lubbock, Texas, will be held at 11am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock, Texas, officiated by Bruce Cotton.



Kathryn died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, and was born September 20, 1928, in Gainesville, Florida, to Dr. & Mrs. W. R. Carroll. She was a graduate of P. K. Yonge School in Gainesville, Florida, and Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. She served as a caseworker for Florida State Welfare Department in Gainesville, Florida, and Oklahoma State Welfare Department in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kathryn was a librarian for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She also taught school for Phoenix Baptist Church School and LISD for 20 years.



Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Myron Grennell, Sr., and brother Bill Carroll of Wichita Falls, Texas.



Her survivors include son Myron (Gretchen) Grennell, Jr. of Carrollton, Texas, and daughters Margaret Grennell of Garland, Texas, Barbara (James) Durham and grandson Will Durham of Ransom Canyon, Texas, brother Charles (Beth) Carroll of Gainesville, Florida, as well as niece Melissa (Jaime) Miller and their daughter Chelsea of Seminole, Florida, and sister-in-law Mary K. Carroll of Wichita Falls, Texas.



Kathryn has been a member of Second Baptist Church, PEO, Delta Delta Delta, Delta Kappa Gamma, and several bridge clubs. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019