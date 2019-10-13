Home

Kathryn G. Egenbacher


1944 - 2019
Kathryn G. Egenbacher Obituary
Lubbock- Kathryn G. Egenbacher was born in Haskell, Texas on January 13, 1944 and returned to her heavenly home on October 10, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Kathy is survived by the love of her life and husband of 54 years George, her son Tony and wife Kristi, her daughter Kristie and husband Brett, her sister Becky Roberts and her husband Ronnie "that Ronald Guy", nephew Brook and his wife Amanda and nephew Blake and his wife Annie. At the age of 50, Kathy became Nanna, and it was her pride and joy to be a grandmother. Her grandchildren Jace, Tate and wife Kamran, Kasen, Hailey, and great granddaughter Tatum were blessed to get to call her their Nanna. She loved and took care of everyone God put in her path and is already greatly missed. Memorials may be made in her honor to .

"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
