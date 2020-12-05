Seagraves- Kathryn Jean Moore age 83 of Seagraves, died December 1,2020 in Cedar Park, Texas.
Graveside services will be om Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Grassland Cemetery, Grassland, Texas. The Rev. Genell Knisley, pastor of the Nazarene Church of Grassland, will officiate. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home of San Angelo.
Kathryn was born on January 27, 1937 and raised in Grassland, attended school in Tahoka and lived in Seagraves from 1957 until 2016. She was the only child of Cleety Alonzo and Irene Lucille Inklebarger Walker.
After getting her youngest daughters in school she worked as a teacher's aide at Seagraves Elementary until she got a job at Sandia Sprayer, where she worked for twenty-eight years as bookkeeper and receptionist.
She is survived by three daughters, Cristy Potthoff of Austin, Melissa Moore (Trey) of Austin, and Billie Kaye Fuentes (John) of San Angelo; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and many beloved cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Seagraves Senior Citizens Center, PO BOX 584, Seagraves, TX 79359-0584 or the Alzheimer's or American Heart Association
.