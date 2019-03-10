Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Funeral Home Inc
401 N Dalmont St
Hobbs, NM 88240
(575) 393-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Bruce


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathy Bruce Obituary
Hobbs- Kathy Denisee Bruce, 62, of Hobbs, NM, formerly of Denver, CO, passed away March 1, 2019, she was born September 21, 1956 in Lamesa, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Nova Brygger (Scott) of Carmel, IN, son, Joshua Bruce (Becca) of Nashville, TN, three grandchildren, Ariel, Ashton, and Rylee Brygger of Carmel, IN, her mother, Geneva Sumrow of Seminole, TX, brothers, James Kolb of San Antonio, TX and Joe B. Logan of Seminole, TX, sisters Amy Kate Logan (Troy) and Donna James (Jeff) both of Seminole, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Carrol "Tex" Kolb and grandparents K.K. and Katie Whitaker. A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2PM-5PM (Mountain Time) at Griffin Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Funeral Home Inc
Download Now