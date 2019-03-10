|
|
Hobbs- Kathy Denisee Bruce, 62, of Hobbs, NM, formerly of Denver, CO, passed away March 1, 2019, she was born September 21, 1956 in Lamesa, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Nova Brygger (Scott) of Carmel, IN, son, Joshua Bruce (Becca) of Nashville, TN, three grandchildren, Ariel, Ashton, and Rylee Brygger of Carmel, IN, her mother, Geneva Sumrow of Seminole, TX, brothers, James Kolb of San Antonio, TX and Joe B. Logan of Seminole, TX, sisters Amy Kate Logan (Troy) and Donna James (Jeff) both of Seminole, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Carrol "Tex" Kolb and grandparents K.K. and Katie Whitaker. A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2PM-5PM (Mountain Time) at Griffin Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019