Lubbock- The family of Kathy O'Hair will celebrate her life of 68 years at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Kathy passed away on May 31, 2020, at her home in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of our community, seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott during the services. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Kathy was born on January 11, 1952, to Eugene and Sylvia Lee in Amherst, Texas. Kathy married the love of her life, Kelley O'Hair, on July 31, 1971, at the First United Methodist Church in Earth, Texas. Kathy worked in the banking industry for over 40 years, most recently at People's Bank, where she retired. Kathy enjoyed spending her time crafting, cooking, and spending time in Ruidoso. She adored her two granddaughters and did everything she could for them and with them.
Survivors include her husband, Kelley O'Hair; daughter, Amanda Knight, and husband, Kevin; two grandchildren, Kara, and Kelsie Knight; mother, Sylvia Lee Garland, and brother, Scott Lee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Lee, and brother, Tracy Lee.
The family of Kathy O'Hair has designated the TTUHSC Cancer Center, 3601 4th Street, STOP 9445, Lubbock, TX 79430-9445, cancer.ttuhsc.edu, or Lubbock Meals on Wheels, lubbockmealsonwheels.org, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.