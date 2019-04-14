Home

Brownfield Funeral Home - Brownfield
120 W. Tate Street P. O. Box 507
Brownfield, TX 79316
(806) 637-3555
Kathyleen B. (Bearden) Walser


Kathyleen B. (Bearden) Walser Obituary
Wolfforth, TX- Kathyleen Bearden Walser 95, of Brownfield Texas passed Saturday, April 6, 2019. Kathyleen was born March 2, 1924, in Abernathy Texas. Upon Kathyleens' one and only true loves return from World War II in 1944, she married Odus Tipton Walser July 14, 1945, in Lubbock Texas.

Kathyleen received her Bachelors degree from West Texas State University in Canyon Texas. She lived in the same area here for over 85 years and taught school for 34 years here. Mrs. Walser will be remembered by her loved ones for her love of children, reading, needlework and her deep love for her late husband, Odus. She was very active in her churches, was a member of Lions Club, WOM Fine Arts Club and Texas State Teachers Association.

Kathyleen is survived by her son Rip Walser, daughter Rene Wisniewski, brother Dane Bearden, 3 grandchildren, Chad Wisniewski, Danny Walser, Shane Walser, 6 great grandchildren Anna Walser, Megan Walser, Christine Walser, Cayden Wisniewski, Carter Wisniewski, and Maci Walser.

There will be a viewing from 2 to 4 Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at the Frist Baptist Church in Plains, Texas, Monday April 15, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Following the funeral, the graveside service will take place at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery in Brownfield, Texas.
