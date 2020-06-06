Meadow- Katrina Dawn Wilkinson, 36, of Meadow passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Katrina was born March 25, 1984 in Lubbock, Texas to Jerome Schmidt and Terry (Saunders) Herring. Katrina graduated from Meadow High School in 2001. She married David Wilkinson on February 13, 2018 after they had been together since 2010. She loved art, drawing, animals, talking to her friends, and especially spending time with her girls. Katrina was of the Baptist faith.Katrina is survived by her husband; her daughters, Josephine age 9 and Marjorie age 5; her mother, Terry; her father, Jerome Schmidt and stepmom Frances; her siblings, Robert Herring (Ellen) of Lubbock, Brandon Herring (Kelsey) of Wolfforth, Jessie Herring and spouse of Albuquerque, NM, Krystal Schmidt (Peter Kamau) of Woodstock, Georgia, and Randy Flynn Herring (Lisa) of Albuquerque, NM; maternal grandparents, Robert Saunders (Yvonne) of San Antonio.She was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Herring in 2017; and her cousins Bruce Lee Brown, and Mia Brown.Visitation will be from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 with family receiving friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway.