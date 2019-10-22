|
|
Lubbock- "Nanny" Driskill passed away October 21, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 98 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Quaker Ave. Church of Christ. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia, Texas. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Nanny was born on December 30, 1920, in Turkey, Texas, to Ida Frances and John Thomas Young. After graduation from Turkey High School, she moved to Lubbock, Texas, and married Jack Driskill. After Jack returned from the war in the Pacific, they moved to Happy, Texas where they owned the Texaco service station. In 1960, Jack was elected county Judge and then moved to Tulia where she managed the Texas Employment Commission. When Jack passed away in 1991, she moved to Lubbock to be close to her family and became a member of the Quaker Avenue Church of Christ. Nanny loved her church and her family. She hosted dinner for the family every Sunday until this year.
Nanny is survived by her two sons: Jack P. Driskill, of Lubbock, Texas, who married Vicky Elliff Driskill and they have four children, Chad Driskill, Chana Langham, Chris Driskill, and Cory Driskill; and David A. Driskill, of Lubbock, Texas, who married Jackie Keim Driskill and they have two children, Jamison Driskill and Michael Driskill; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial requests include the South Plains Food Bank, Uganda Missions at the Quaker Avenue Church of Christ, 1701 Quaker, Lubbock, Texas 79416, or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019