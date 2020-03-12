|
Lubbock- Katy H. DeLeon, 60, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Lubbock. She was born on February 10, 1960 in Lubbock to Juan B. DeLeon and Bernanda DeLeon and graduated from Estacado High School. She worked several years at Covenant Medical Center and Walmart. She loved Snoopy and the Peanuts comic strip and had a tattoo of Snoopy on her ankle. She was a dedicated sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt to her family. She could never say no; from attending school functions, picking them up from activities, visiting them at school, and taking trips to see them out of town. She had the attitude "Do what's right and do what's good for everyone. She had was a registered donor and was a volunteer and member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was certainly a treasure to her family.
Katy was survived by her daughter, Catilyn Ramsie DeLeon; sisters, JoAnn DeLeon, Lisa D. Tan and husband, Lee, and Sandra DeLeon and Daniel; brothers, Frank H. DeLeon and Juan H. DeLeon, Jr.; grandchildren, Madison DeLeon, Donovan DeLeon, Landon Hernandez, Marco Danford, Kylee DeLeon, Mila Rose, and Ethan D. Bocanegra; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merejildo H. DeLeon and Samuel H. DeLeon; sister, Elizabeth D. Flores; nephew, Kevin D. Flores; niece, Tristen DeLeon; and beloved pet, "PePe".
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway and rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 10:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020