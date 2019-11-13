Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Harvest Church
7201 Marsha Sharp Freeway
View Map
Kay Armstrong Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Linda Kay Armstrong, 71, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Harvest Church 7201 Marsha Sharp Freeway with Reverend Ben Phipps officiating. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Kay by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Kay passed away November 11, 2019. She was born June 9, 1948 in Big Spring , TX to Ed and Macie Hamlin. She graduated from the first graduating class of Coronado High School. She married Roy Armstrong. Kay was the Parts Manager for Scoggin Dickey for over thirty-five years.

Loved ones include daughter Melissa Hinson and husband, Jake; daughter Kristal Ethier and husband, Jeff; siblings, Kathie Schoonvelt, Wayne Hamlin, Marty Hamlin and Joey Hamlin; grandchildren, Matt Hinson, Braydon Hinson, Alex Ethier and Bella Ethier.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy and brothers, Alford and Ray Hamlin.

Kay lived her life for her family, church and most importantly, Jesus.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
