Lubbock- Kay "Granny" Henley passed away on April 23, 2020. On Tuesday, April 28, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, her children will receive family and friends at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers under the guidelines of city officials. We will celebrate her life at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 29, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The service will be private, and no guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. The service will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please sign the virtual guestbook by selecting the icon. Below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Kay "Granny" Henley was born on March 19, 1939, to Malcolm Wales and Vesta Lee Dunlop in Lubbock, Texas. She grew up and attended school in New Deal. She loved school and won numerous spelling contests and loved to read. She played basketball and the New Deal Lions won the State Championship her junior year. Kay was a drum major, twirler and played the flute for the New Deal Lions marching band. Kay married the love of her life, T. J. Henley on July 9, 1957, at New Deal Church of Christ in New Deal, Texas. They were married for 57 years before his passing. They enjoyed traveling. She had wanted to become a nurse and she would have been a great nurse because she always wanted the best for everyone, and she was so sweet and caring. Kay worked in the school cafeteria, at Texas Instruments and was a secretary for Hamilton Acoustical. After that, T.J. owned his own business, Henley Interior Systems and she was the secretary for many years until she retired. She and T.J. owned horses and were in riding clubs. They rode in parades and rodeo grand entries and participated in many playdays. When they moved to Post, they had horses, donkeys, a muleland and longhorns.
Kay's hobbies included decorating the house and she was good at it! She missed her calling; she should have been an interior decorator. She enjoyed decorating inside and outside of the house for holidays, especially Christmas. She had a tree in every room of the house. Kay loved flowers and gardening. Her favorite color was purple. She loved watching tv and all types of music. Kay was sharp as a tac and was a walking encyclopedia and dictionary. You could ask her any questions and she knew the answer and how to spell any word. Kay loved going to the beauty shop and going shopping because she loved to dress up. She loved clothes and shoes, but especially BLING! Every day she wanted a Sonic Coke Zero. She enjoyed eating out and going to craft shows. Her favorite thing to do was going to Canton, Texas for Trade Days! Kay had a sense of humor and was so funny and quick witted. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never missed any of their events; whether it be football, basketball, baseball, one act plays, cheerleading or stock shows. Kay was thrilled that she got to see her great-grandson, Hunter play in the State Football Championship. She always put everyone else before herself. Kay loved sharing memories and stories of family and friends. She loved all animals, past and future and leaves behind 2 dogs, Hank and Bentley and her beloved cat, Lexi. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is in a better place, because she is reunited with God, her past family members, friends and past fur babies, and the love of her life, T.J.
Survivors include her children, Donna Gail Henley, and husband, Randy Rogers; Cynthia Kay Williams, and husband, Kenny; James Henley and wife, Gina; seven grandchildren, Justin Preston, and wife, Vicki; Cody Preston, Khristy Biggs, and husband, Mike; Bradlee Jeffreys, and girlfriend Melissa, Briana Sullivan, and husband, Lane, Brittany Henley, and fiance Michael McKibben; Brogan Vedder and husband, Luke; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Preston, Morgan Biggs, Graham Vedder, and Maddyx Sullivan; and sister, Beth Cooper, and her beloved cat Lexi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm Wales and Vesta Lee Dunlop: and husband, Thomas Jefferson Henley, Jr.
The family of Kay "Granny" Henley has designated the charitable organization of your choice, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020