Kay Kerr
1939 - 2020
Lubbock- Nelda "Kay" Kerr of Lubbock passed way on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born December 28, 1939 in Wheeler, Texas. Kay worked as a Lubbock REALTOR for more than 20 years before retiring. She also worked as a social event coordinator for Shadow Hills Retirement Village for many years. She was a determined and focused lady which came from being a polio survivor as a young child.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy Kerr McCandless Pettit and husband Alan and David Kerr, both of Lubbock; brother, Carrol Goad of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Jonathan McCandless and wife Laci, Jennifer McCandless and Tyler Kerr; and two great-granddaughters, Hudsyn and Haigan McCandless. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kary Kerr; two sisters, Pearl Dean Goad and Martha Lou Bynum; and the father of her children, Johnny Bert Kerr.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Lubbock Impact.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
