Lubbock- Kaye Sosebee Wylie passed away on December 1, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 79 years at 10:00 am on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel with Brian Garrett, minister of the Ropesville Church of Christ, followed by a graveside ceremony at Ropesville Cemetery with her nieces and nephews serving as pallbearers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Kaye was born July 16, 1940, in Lubbock, Texas, to George Wylie and Bonnie Fay (Taliaferro) Sosebee. She grew up on a farm near Ropesville, Texas and graduated from Ropes High School in 1958. Kaye married Robert John Wylie August 10, 1958, at the Ropesville Church of Christ. In 1960, Robert and Kaye were blessed with their daughter, D'lene Kaye Wylie.
Kaye was involved with many organizations and projects for children with special needs. In Lubbock, Kaye begins her lifelong journey working with Special Olympics. Upon moving to Big Spring, she continued her involvement serving as President of Howard County ARC, Chairman of West Texas Centers for MHMR, a member of PAC - (Planning Advisory Committee), Head of Delegation for Special Olympics in Howard County, a member of the Quality Improvement Team for MHMR, and a Special Olympic Coach. On October 23, 2006, Kaye was honored with a plaque from West Texas Center MHMR, which stated, "In appreciation for all your hard work and dedication as Special Olympic Coach. Your volunteerism in Howard County for 19 years and in the state of Texas for 30 years has touched the lives and hearts of many". Another plaque honored her for "her leadership and guidance with our promise to continue in the tradition of Quality you have instilled in us over the years." Kaye and her family moved to Ropesville, where she begins serving with Frenship Special Olympics delegation as a track, bowling, bocce, and basketball coach. She also served as a volunteer for many of the Special Olympic activities and events from 2007 until the present. Kaye was dedicated to the needs of her daughter and continuously looked for ways to make D'lene's life better. In the process, she realized there were so many who could benefit from her gained knowledge and experience. After meeting her daughter's needs she found time to help others have a good quality of life. Kaye served on the Ropesville Cemetery committee, the Ropesville Community building committee, and a volunteer at the Bayer Ag Museum. She was also involved in the Descendants of the Ropesville Resettlement Project organization.
While living in Big Spring, she worked in the business office of Howard County College.
Kaye was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a brother, Bartie Dan Sosebee.
Survivors include her daughter, D'lene Kaye Wylie; three sisters, Patsy Gayle (Sosebee) Smith and husband John; Linda Janeen (Sosebee) Burns and husband Richard; and Bonnie Sue (Sosebee) Coker; one brother, Troyce Wylie Sosebee and wife Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Kaye Sosebee Wylie has designated the Special Olympics Texas, 8214 Ash Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79404, www.sotx.org; Bayer Museum of Agriculture, 1121 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, TX 79403, https://agriculturehistory.org/donate/; Ropesville Cemetery, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019