Lubbock- Kaye Wiley Greer of Lubbock, Texas passed away on July 20 at the age of 85. She was born February 14, 1935 in Cisco, Texas to Julius Kell and Mayme Huffman Wiley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lydell "Stumpy" Greer.



Kaye spent most of her childhood in Lubbock before her family moved to farm cotton in Lorenzo, Texas where she graduated from Lorenzo High School (a surprise to her children who always heard her sing around the house every word of the Lubbock High School fight song, "Hail hardy Westerners! ...). She begrudgingly learned to pick cotton and hoe weeds, but her heart was always in Lubbock. She married Stumpy and they moved to Lubbock in 1954 where they spent the next 66 years raising their family and founding Greer Electric Co., Inc.



Kaye was the consummate volunteer, caring and community-minded. She brought passion, engagement and creativity to any task tossed her way and it usually included just a touch of her love for cooking, entertaining and gardening.



She was a member of First Christian Church, the Junior League of Lubbock, Lubbock Symphony Guild, and the Women's Club.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son Todd Wiley Greer and wife Amy of Southport, North Carolina, daughter Lisa Kell Holdeman and husband Nicky of Houston and daughter Kim Chaldekas and husband Jim of Denver, four grandchildren, Chase Chaldekas, Greer Chaldekas, Hannah Greer, and Bergen Greer, one great grandchild, Jett Chaldekas, and brother Tom Wiley and his wife Amanda.



Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church or Salvation Army.



