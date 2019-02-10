Lubbock- Kayla Lynn Petropoulous-Ellis passed away at 33 on Friday, February 8th 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born in Armarillo, Texas on August 13, 1985 to Earl and Melba Petropoulos. She moved to Lubbock and graduated from Coronado High in 2003 School and Texas Careers in 2005. On July 18, 2015 she married her husband George Thomas Ellis. Kayla worked for Alliance Federal Credit Union and was awarded employee of the year in 2017. She was later promoted to Teller Supervisor. When she was not working she enjoyed staying active. Kayla was known for her beauty inside and out. Her smile was able to light up any room and heart. She would instantly make friends with any person that saw her charismatic charm.



Kayla is survived by her husband George Thomas Ellis, children: Molly Faith, Brooklyn Grace, Owen Robert, and Noah Thomas, her mother, Melba Petropoulos, her grandparents, Fem Weir, Earlene Petropoulos, her siblings: Pete Petropoulos, Kacie Roth, and Robin Crawford. She is preceded in death by her father Earl Thomas Petropoulos, her grandfathers, Howard Weir and Tom Petropoulos, and her uncle Mike Murley.



Services will be held on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. Burial will follow at Lubbock Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Monday, February 11th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Sanders Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Covenant Hospital and all family and friends who helped support Kayla during her illness. Any memorial donations can be made to the in the name of Kayla Ellis, Christie Devitt SHINE Foundation. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019