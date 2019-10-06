|
North Richland Hills, Texas- Kayla Renee Hunter, age 56, born January 31, 1963 in Porter Clinic Hospital in Lubbock, Texas and passed away at North Hills Hospital in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Kayla (KK) was a perfect wife, loving mother, and adored grandmother. Her beautiful smile and wonderful personality charmed all who knew her. She was the bright spot of every day she was with us.
She raised her many pets with a love and caring that was unsurpassed. Friends and family often stated they would love to be lucky enough to be a KK pet.
She was survived by her husband, James Richard (Rick) Hunter of North Richland Hills, Texas; father, Terry McAda of Lubbock, Texas; sons, Jace Richard and his wife, Kelli Hunter of Lubbock, Texas and James Caden Hunter of North Richland Hills, Texas; daughter, Haley Renee Biggs, Lubbock, Texas; granddaughters, Lilli June and Emma Anne Hunter of Lubbock; brother, Gary Day and his wife, Wendy of Sachse, Texas; uncle, Jerry McAda of Lubbock, Texas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Judy Hunter of Keller, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eric and Mika Hunter of Keller, Texas; nieces, Kimber Grace and Presley Case Hunter of Keller, Texas, Amber Gain of Temple, Texas and Amy Fulford of Lubbock, Texas; nephews, Mason Adams Hunter of North Richland Hills, Texas, Nathan Day of Sachse, Texas and Stoney Montgomery of Lubbock, Texas and many cousins who she deeply loved spending time with. She is preceded in death by grandson, Jesse Grayson Martin; brother, David Day; niece, Heather Day and grandparents, Claude and Grace Thompson and Floyd and Thelma Hunter and Wendell and Annie McAda.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019