Kaylie Anne Torres
1992 - 2020
Levelland- Ms. Kaylie Anne Torres, 27 years of age of Levelland Passed away Wednesday August 12th, 2020 in San Angelo, Tx. She was born on December 15th, 1992 in Levelland, Tx.

Memorial Services Will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 21st, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland Officiating is Fr. Jonathan Phillips. Music by Johnny Vasquez. Rosary will be held on Thursday August 20th, 2020 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Inurnment: will be held at City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 894-6175
