Lubbock- With deep sorrow we announce our sweet Keegan A. Cloud, age 23 left this world to be in the arms of Jesus on April 28th, 2020 in Lubbock, Tx. Keegan was a Child of The Most high God and an amazing man, son, and brother, is very much missed, and will always be cherished.
Keegan was born on August, 1, 1996 in Lubbock, Tx. And spent most of his childhood years in Brady and Lubbock. He graduated Friendship Reese Education in 2014 in Lubbock.
Keegan was a free spirit, always traveling, never settling in one place to long. He liked skateboarding, played baseball and basketball and football as a child. Liked the outdoors, swimming, camping, and fishing. Loved boxing and working out in the gym as an adult. He dreamed of boxing professionally, as well as in the Olympics.
Keegan will be missed every day and forever live on in the hearts of.. his mom, Angela Quintero, stepdad, Derek Quintero, Dad, Cody Cloud, stepmom, Alicia Burton. His brothers, Jeramy S. Cloud, Daniel McCormick and wife Jessica, Dillon J. Burton, Daxton C. Burton. His sisters, Jessica R. Hiney and husband Gerard, Chynna M. McCormick and husband Arturo Romero, Roxanna Quintero, and Caylie Cloud. Grandparents, Sharron & Larry Hill, David & Becky Kohutek, Jimmy & Brenda Minnick, Nan Cloud, Kay Wallace and Larry & Diane Burton. His loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and many great friends.
Keegan never met a stranger; he will always be remembered for that beaming smile and amazing spirit that lifted so many. He will always be young, happy and full of life. Keegan will never want or suffer in mind or spirit from this day forward while resting for eternity in the arms of Jesus Christ. We LOVE and MISS you so much my sweet baby boy.
Keegan will be cremated, his service will be held May 12, 2020 at Guajardo Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on N. University in Lubbock, officiated by his Grandfather, Larry Burton, followed by a burial service at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. We will be streaming service on FB Memorial page since we are limited on number of attendants.
Memorial contributions welcomed in Keegan's name to The JED Foundation, who provide teens & young adults with mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention programs. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or The Trevor Project.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020