1/1
Keith Gray Birkhead Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Keith Gray Birkhead, Jr. will celebrate his life at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Gray passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 95. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be recorded and rebroadcast within 24 hours. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Gray was born on April 13, 1925, the only child of Keith and Minnie Birkhead. He grew up in Coahoma, TX. He met Edna Shannon at a dance at the Hotel Settles in Big Spring, and they were married in 1949.

Gray was a veteran of the US Navy serving in WWII. He came back to finish a degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University. He encouraged his daughters and grandchildren to follow in his footsteps by attending Tech, which they faithfully did. He spent over 30 years with Schlumberger Oilfield Services in a long and rewarding career, living in Midland, Tyler, Snyder, and Hobbs before retiring in Lubbock.

After retirement, his favorite pastimes were tennis, woodworking and gardening. No one could grow tastier tomatoes than his! He and Edna loved spending time at their cabin in Ruidoso. Family time there was the best, especially with his grandkids.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 56 years, Edna. Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Vanessa Kershner and Mark Wright of Lubbock, Karen Rekieta and husband, James, of Houston, his grandchildren, Brett Kershner of Austin and Devonee Kershner of Denver, great-grandson, Canyon Gray, and son-in-law, Chuck Kershner. He is also survived by a constant companion, his dog, Buddy.

Donations can be made to Meals on Wheels at lubbockmealsonwheels.org or Haven Animal Care Shelter at havenacs.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved