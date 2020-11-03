Lubbock- The family of Keith Gray Birkhead, Jr. will celebrate his life at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Gray passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 95. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be recorded and rebroadcast within 24 hours. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
.
Gray was born on April 13, 1925, the only child of Keith and Minnie Birkhead. He grew up in Coahoma, TX. He met Edna Shannon at a dance at the Hotel Settles in Big Spring, and they were married in 1949.
Gray was a veteran of the US Navy serving in WWII. He came back to finish a degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University. He encouraged his daughters and grandchildren to follow in his footsteps by attending Tech, which they faithfully did. He spent over 30 years with Schlumberger Oilfield Services in a long and rewarding career, living in Midland, Tyler, Snyder, and Hobbs before retiring in Lubbock.
After retirement, his favorite pastimes were tennis, woodworking and gardening. No one could grow tastier tomatoes than his! He and Edna loved spending time at their cabin in Ruidoso. Family time there was the best, especially with his grandkids.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 56 years, Edna. Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Vanessa Kershner and Mark Wright of Lubbock, Karen Rekieta and husband, James, of Houston, his grandchildren, Brett Kershner of Austin and Devonee Kershner of Denver, great-grandson, Canyon Gray, and son-in-law, Chuck Kershner. He is also survived by a constant companion, his dog, Buddy.
Donations can be made to Meals on Wheels at lubbockmealsonwheels.org
or Haven Animal Care Shelter at havenacs.org
.