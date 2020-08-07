Lubbock- Dr. Keith R Billingsley passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Keith was born in Lubbock, TX on July 22, 1944 to Raymond and Mildred Billingsley. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1962, got his undergraduate degree from University of Texas at Austin, received his PhD at University of Wisconsin. He was a professor of Political Science at the University of Georgia for 32 years before retiring to Lubbock.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean W. Billingsley; daughter Leslie Williams; son Sam Billingsley; and grandson Ethan Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Walk in Their Shoes West Texas at http://www.witstx.org