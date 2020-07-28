Lubbock- Kelley Adora Hoyle-Vaughn was born on February 18, 1960 at Eglin Air Force Base Florida. She passed away on July 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was an amazing and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. She graduated cum laude from UTPB in 2000 with a degree in History. She taught at EISD and LISD for several years. She loved to craft, read, listen to music, watch classic movies, and travel. Her favorite things to do were to be with her family and laugh till everyone cried, dig in her garden, and spending time at her lake house with her husband where her last days were spent. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Joe Bob and Norma Sue Hoyle. She is survived by her husband Tim Vaughn, daughters Toni and Casey Coggin, stepdaughter Dana Olson and husband Bobby, stepson Shane Vaughn and wife Linsey, 8 grandchildren, sister Kristi Massie and husband Mike, sister Karla Brown and husband Chris, nephews Aaron Peters and Joseph Brown, and niece Shae Hunt. Services will be Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Fellowship Church at 9417 4th St. in Lubbock Texas at 5 o'clock.



