1/1
Kelley Adora Hoyle-Vaughn
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Kelley Adora Hoyle-Vaughn was born on February 18, 1960 at Eglin Air Force Base Florida. She passed away on July 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was an amazing and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. She graduated cum laude from UTPB in 2000 with a degree in History. She taught at EISD and LISD for several years. She loved to craft, read, listen to music, watch classic movies, and travel. Her favorite things to do were to be with her family and laugh till everyone cried, dig in her garden, and spending time at her lake house with her husband where her last days were spent. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Joe Bob and Norma Sue Hoyle. She is survived by her husband Tim Vaughn, daughters Toni and Casey Coggin, stepdaughter Dana Olson and husband Bobby, stepson Shane Vaughn and wife Linsey, 8 grandchildren, sister Kristi Massie and husband Mike, sister Karla Brown and husband Chris, nephews Aaron Peters and Joseph Brown, and niece Shae Hunt. Services will be Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Fellowship Church at 9417 4th St. in Lubbock Texas at 5 o'clock.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
05:00 PM
Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved