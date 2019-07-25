|
Lubbock- Memorial Services for Kelly Lynn Duff, 64, of Lubbock will be celebrated Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Church of the Nazarene of Lubbock, with Rev. Michael Paige officiating with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.
Kelly Lynn Duff March 15th, 1955 - July 22nd, 2019.
Kelly went to join the Lord in the early morning hours of July 22nd. He went peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. As we gather to reflect on his life and celebrate a one of a kind man, it is important to remember he was a man of deep faith and love. He leaves this Earth with a lasting legacy enshrined in his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Fonda, and his children Robert Boyd and his wife Jessica Pinon, Timothy Boyd and his wife Iram Bilal, and Parker Duff. He also leaves behind Robert Fannin and Malisa Akin. While Kelly loved his wife and children dearly, he also loved his grandchildren with a deep and proud love. His love is seen in all of them Cody Akin, D.J. Casey, Rebekah Fannin, Nathan Fannin, Declan Boyd and a new addition to join us in December. He will always be remembered as a follower of Christ and a lover of people.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019