1/1
Kelly Plasker
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Kelly Plasker will celebrate her life of 42 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of the health of the family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Kelly Diane Plasker went to be with her Lord on the 30th day of August 2020. Kelly was born on June 17, 1978, at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, to her proud parents Deborah and Al.

Within the first few months of her life, Kelly became a world traveler - visiting France, Switzerland, Belgium, and The Netherlands - while residing in Germany for four years, she became a big sister to Kristin Leigh. After her parents were stationed in Texas, she attended elementary and middle school in San Antonio. She then moved to Lubbock, where she graduated from Frenship High School in 1996. Kelly blessed this world with the loves of her life: son Thomas Riley, born in 1998; daughter Bailey Diane, born in 2003; and son Spencer Harrison, born in 2005.

As a full-time mother of three, Kelly earned her real estate license. This led her to start a real estate radio show. After getting noticed by Wade Wilkes, she was hired as the morning show co-host on KRFE AM580. It was there that she blossomed as a broadcaster and found her passion. Not one to stand still, Kelly wanted to expand her horizons, and expand them she did... with isobars, wind chill temperatures, and thunderstorm forecasts. She moved on to television broadcasting, providing weather forecasts for the South Plains area at KMAC. Kelly then joined her loving family at KCBD where she became the regular weekend weather anchor for three years. Saying, "I can do more than this," (always her motto), she started working with partner and friend, Wes Nessman, at FMX 94.5, co-hosting the morning show while continuing her duties as the weekend weather anchor. While that schedule would wear most people down, Kelly thrived on it for seven days a week.

Kelly's enthusiasm, dedication, courage, and unconditional love for her children carried her through many challenges in her life. She will be missed not only by her family and friends but by thousands of viewers and listeners in the Lubbock area.

Kelly was preceded in death by her son, Thomas and father, Al.

The family of Kelly Plasker has designated Contact Lubbock, http://www.contactlubbock.org/giving-to-save-a-life.html, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved