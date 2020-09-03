Lubbock- The family of Kelly Plasker will celebrate her life of 42 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of the health of the family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Kelly Diane Plasker went to be with her Lord on the 30th day of August 2020. Kelly was born on June 17, 1978, at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, to her proud parents Deborah and Al.
Within the first few months of her life, Kelly became a world traveler - visiting France, Switzerland, Belgium, and The Netherlands - while residing in Germany for four years, she became a big sister to Kristin Leigh. After her parents were stationed in Texas, she attended elementary and middle school in San Antonio. She then moved to Lubbock, where she graduated from Frenship High School in 1996. Kelly blessed this world with the loves of her life: son Thomas Riley, born in 1998; daughter Bailey Diane, born in 2003; and son Spencer Harrison, born in 2005.
As a full-time mother of three, Kelly earned her real estate license. This led her to start a real estate radio show. After getting noticed by Wade Wilkes, she was hired as the morning show co-host on KRFE AM580. It was there that she blossomed as a broadcaster and found her passion. Not one to stand still, Kelly wanted to expand her horizons, and expand them she did... with isobars, wind chill temperatures, and thunderstorm forecasts. She moved on to television broadcasting, providing weather forecasts for the South Plains area at KMAC. Kelly then joined her loving family at KCBD where she became the regular weekend weather anchor for three years. Saying, "I can do more than this," (always her motto), she started working with partner and friend, Wes Nessman, at FMX 94.5, co-hosting the morning show while continuing her duties as the weekend weather anchor. While that schedule would wear most people down, Kelly thrived on it for seven days a week.
Kelly's enthusiasm, dedication, courage, and unconditional love for her children carried her through many challenges in her life. She will be missed not only by her family and friends but by thousands of viewers and listeners in the Lubbock area.
Kelly was preceded in death by her son, Thomas and father, Al.
The family of Kelly Plasker has designated Contact Lubbock, http://www.contactlubbock.org/giving-to-save-a-life.html
, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.