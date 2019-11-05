|
Lubbock- Kenneth Lee Condray died peacefully on Sunday, November 3rd surrounded by his family. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Lubbock at 2:00 p.m. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Ken was born in Beaumont, TX, on June 30, 1958 to Charles and Betty Condray and raised in Big Spring, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Curtis and sister-in-law, Danita Condray of Denton.
He is survived by his wife Karinda Condray of Lubbock; brother and sister-in-law Carl and Jan Condray of Georgetown; and a son, from previous marriage to Nora Steen, Wes and his husband Garrett Condray-Wright of Lubbock. Additionally, he is survived by his step-children Clay Hatfield of Austin, and Amanda and Kevin Werts of Lubbock; one grandchild, Henry; nephew, Sterling Condray of Chicago; niece, Kay Sea and Brian Bailey of Kotzebue, AK; Bobbie and Kevin Jones of Round Rock; godchild, Jessica and Eric Rauch of Amarillo; several cousins, great nieces and nephews and many, many wonderful friends and colleagues.
Ken graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Architecture in 1984. He was founder and principal owner of Condray Design Group which was founded in 1992, and specializes in healthcare, religious, and educational facilities.
He loved exploring the world, listening to music, and reading books with his dog Piper. Ken was a quiet giant whose kindness and love touched so many individuals in the community. His legacy will live on, not only through the many buildings he designed, but through the lives of all he met and loved.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ken may be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels or the Haven Animal Shelter.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019