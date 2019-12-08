|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Kenneth Ray Switzer, 48, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Aldersgate Church. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Gaines County Cemetery South in Seminole, Texas. Please celebrate the life of Ken by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Ken passed away December 5, 2019. He was born July 11, 1971 in Denver City, TX to Jerry and Rita Switzer. He grew up in Seagraves and Seminole before moving to Lubbock in 1985. He graduated from Dunbar-Struggs High School in 1989. When Ken moved to Lubbock he met the love of his life Pam Shoultz, they were married on July 24, 1992 in Lubbock. He worked for Parkhill, Smith and Cooper Engineering for twenty-five years. He was an owner at Aldersgate Church.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Switzer in April of 1983. Loved ones include wife Pamela Switzer; mother Rita Langehennig and husband, Lonny; daughters, Katelyn and Parker Switzer; mother-in-law Joan Shoultz; brothers, Dale Switzer and Rick Boswell and wife, Jennifer from Aurora, CO; two nephews, several cousins, lots and lots of friends!
Ken was a gentle giant, loved by all!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ken Switzer Memorial college fund for Katelyn and Parker Switzer at any Plains Capital Bank branch.
