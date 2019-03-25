|
Lubbock- 46, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Kendra was born on December 10, 1972 in Lubbock, TX to Lester and Bobbie Brown. She graduated from Coronado High School. She received a degree in Education from Lubbock Christian University. Her most recent employer was Custom Teleconnect Incorporated. She is preceded in death by her father, Mr. Lester C. Brown by one day, . Kendra leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Rowan Nicole Phillips; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 am at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019