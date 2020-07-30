Lubbock- The family of Kenneth Bonham will celebrate his life of 85 years at 11:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon. A graveside gathering will take place at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX, on August 8, 2020, at 11:00 am.