Lubbock- Ken passed away October 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He wore many hats in his lifetime, but it was his Navy hat he wore the most. A graduate of Texas Tech University, he was an ordained minister, a police officer, and a beloved probation officer. He never met a stranger and was famously known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.
Survivors include wife, Arvilla Carley; son, Greg Carley of Lubbock; daughter, Michelle, and her husband, Santos Garza of Allen; brothers Conway of Portales, Joe Tom of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Sasha, with her husband, Trey Ford of Denton; grandson, Daniel Garza, with his wife, Susan of Virginia; and grandson, Noah Garza, with his wife, Emily of Indiana.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, October 11, 2019 and services will be at 11:00AM October 12, 2019 at the Bacon Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Gerlt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Texas Boys Ranch or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019