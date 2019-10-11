Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Carley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Carley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Carley Obituary
Lubbock- Ken passed away October 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He wore many hats in his lifetime, but it was his Navy hat he wore the most. A graduate of Texas Tech University, he was an ordained minister, a police officer, and a beloved probation officer. He never met a stranger and was famously known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

Survivors include wife, Arvilla Carley; son, Greg Carley of Lubbock; daughter, Michelle, and her husband, Santos Garza of Allen; brothers Conway of Portales, Joe Tom of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Sasha, with her husband, Trey Ford of Denton; grandson, Daniel Garza, with his wife, Susan of Virginia; and grandson, Noah Garza, with his wife, Emily of Indiana.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, October 11, 2019 and services will be at 11:00AM October 12, 2019 at the Bacon Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Gerlt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Texas Boys Ranch or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now