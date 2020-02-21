Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
Kenneth Edward McCoy


1964 - 2020
Lubbock- 55, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Kenneth was born to Ray and Ethel McCoy November 11, 1964 in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Estacado High School and worked for Z102 FM Station. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Ray (Barbara) McCoy; mother, Ethel McCoy; two daughters, Ikaisha (Lavan) Thomas and LaSabreia McCoy; one son, Quinton Boldon; three sisters, Anita McCoy, Debbie McCoy, and Tammie Upshaw; one brother Zephaniah McCoy; step-brother, Reginald (Cornina) Walker; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
