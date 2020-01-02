Home

Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Westside Church of Christ
Seminole, TX
View Map
Kenneth Lee Blount


1938 - 2019
Kenneth Lee Blount Obituary
Seminole, Texas- Funeral services for Kenneth Lee Blount, 81, of Seminole will be conducted Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Westside Church of Christ with Bro. Ray Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Sunday, December 29th in Lubbock.

Kenneth was born May 26, 1938 to G.T and Ila May Medford Blount in Terry County. He married Sylvia Bill Tanner on June 11, 1956 in Yoakum County, he worked as an AG Banker from 1973 to 1992 for Production Credit Association. Kenneth was a member of the Westside Church of Christ, he raised cattle, loved agriculture and helped his kids with show animals.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bill Blount on February 20, 2015; a brother George and a sister Mary Curry.

Kenneth is survived by a son Kreig Blount and his wife Darice of Seminole; a daughter Robbie Blount of Seminole; two grandchildren J'Anna LeClair of Lubbock, Josh Howard of Seminole; five great grandchildren; two brothers Fred Blount of Midland, Tommy Blount of Levelland.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to New Mexico Children's Home, Portales, New Mexico.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
