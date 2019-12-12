|
Lubbock- Kenneth Edwin Noteware passed away on December 5, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 72 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6310 114th Street. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019