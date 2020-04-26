|
Lubbock- Kenneth Phillip "KP" White, Jr., age 67, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born September 8, 1952, in Amherst, TX, and grew up in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Christ the King High School and attended Texas Tech University. Ken married his college sweetheart, Barbara Ruth Kayser on May 13, 1974. He worked for the AT & SF and BNSF Railways for 35 years as a brakeman, conductor, and engineer. Ken was a spirited cook and barbecue master who loved feeding his family and friends. Ken was an avid sports fan and a life long Texas Tech and Red Raider supporter. Ken was preceded in death by four infant sisters, one infant brother, one infant son, and his father, Kenneth Phillip White, Sr. in 2004. Surviving family members that will cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Barbara White of Lubbock, TX; his mother, Mary Ellen White of Lubbock, TX; his four children, Kay Vugrin and husband Eric of Albuquerque, NM; Travis White and wife Victoria of Rio Rancho, NM; Kristi White of Lubbock, TX; and Kerri White of Hobbs, NM; his six grandchildren, Melina and Levi Vugrin; Ethan Franklin and Austin and Madison White; and Micah White; his four siblings, John White of Loveland, CO; Amy Ryburn of Midland, TX; Kathy Killian of Richmond, TX; and Rebecca White of Lubbock, TX; and precious nieces and nephews and other extended family members. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. The family encourages donations in Ken's memory to Lubbock Meals on Wheels and the South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020