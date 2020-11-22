Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Kenneth Robert Neher, Sr., 82, of Lubbock will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church. Services will also be webcast via higlandbaptist.org
Ken went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020. He passed away at home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Sue; children, Melodie and Lyle Donathan , Kenny and Leslie Neher and Marla and Ralph Nall; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, Steve Saunders; sister, Melba Johnson.
Please celebrate the life of Ken by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
