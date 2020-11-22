1/1
KENNETH ROBERT NEHER Sr.
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Kenneth Robert Neher, Sr., 82, of Lubbock will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church. Services will also be webcast via higlandbaptist.org.

Ken went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020. He passed away at home surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Sue; children, Melodie and Lyle Donathan , Kenny and Leslie Neher and Marla and Ralph Nall; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, Steve Saunders; sister, Melba Johnson.

Please celebrate the life of Ken by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
10:30 AM
Highland Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
