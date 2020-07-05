LUBBOCK- Reverend Kenneth Staton was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a family man who spent his free time on family vacations and traveling. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed mentoring young people and chaperoning youth groups to camp. He loved socializing and fellowship with friends and family. He loved foods his favorite being desserts. He had a huge charitable heart, giving to numerous charities and his church. He was dedicated and volunteered at the Exodus Prison Ministry for over twenty years. He was an awesome husband and is now reunited with his wife, Katherine, the love of his life.Kenneth went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020. He was born August 11, 1924 in Durant, OK to Mark and Ethel Staton. He graduated from Oklahoma University and Southwestern Baptist Seminary. He married Katherine Henson on August 2, 1948. He was minister of Education at First Baptist Church, White Settlement, Texas; minister of Education in Putnam City Baptist Church-Oklahoma City; Minister of Education First Baptist Church-West Monroe, LA; Minister of Education and Pastoral Care at Highland Baptist Church-Lubbock, Texas; Minister for Chaplain Services at Methodist Hospital.Loved ones include son Bill Staton and wife, Karen; daughter Lou Ann Toney and husband, Royce Toney; daughter Melody Handley and husband, John; brother Carroll Staton; brother-in-law Norman Goodman; sister-in-law Helene Staton; grandchildren, Patrick Toney, Dylan Staton and Mabry Handley; other family includes numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine Staton on November 18, 1995; son, Jimmy Staton; brother, Donell Staton and sister, Markita Goodman.Memorials are suggested to Exodus Prison Ministry or Highland Baptist Church.A memorial service will be held at Highland Baptist Church at a future date.