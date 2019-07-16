|
|
O'Donnell- Kenneth Wayne Pearson was born April 2, 1931 and passed away July 13, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas. He was born to John Andrew Pearson and Allie Lee Haney Pearson at home in Dawson County, Texas. He attended the OK School in Dawson County then transferred to O'Donnell where he excelled in football and basketball. He and the graduates of 1948 have remained close, celebrating each year at Homecoming. In 2018, they celebrated their 70th reunion at the Pearson home.
Kenneth accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 13 at the Hancock Church in Dawson County. He was baptized in Lacy's tank south of O'Donnell. At age 25, he was ordained as a deacon by O'Donnell First Baptist Church and served faithfully for over 60 years.
Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Force in December 1950 and completed basic training in San Antonio Lackland AFB and Perrin AFB in Sherman, Texas. He was deployed to Japan then Chuncheon, Korea where he served in the motor pool division. He told the story proudly that he "kept the jeeps running and was the driver for the Big Wigs!"
August 4th, 1952, he arrived back to Dawson County and on August 26th, Kenneth and Joyce Elaine Hohn were married at First Baptist Church O'Donnell, Texas. After the honeymoon in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where Kenneth completed his service in the Air Force.
In June of 1953, Kenneth and Elaine moved to Dawson County to begin a farming career of 65 years. It was a precious blessing from God to raise his family on the land. His farm employees through the years were like family. Special thanks to Jessie and Lydia Ortiz and Johnny and Rachel Morales for their long time service and devotion.
Kenneth had a true servant's heart. He gave his time and wisdom by serving on many community committees, service organizations and advisory boards. In addition to his deacon service, he was a member of Dawson County Farm Bureau, Young Farmers of America, Rotary Club, O'Donnell School Board, Farmer's Cooperative Gin Board, Dawson County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lubbock Baptist Association Trustee and served as Dawson County Commissioner.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Elaine. Also daughter Suzan Elaine Bernucho and husband Ronald of Houston, son David Wayne Pearson and wife Vicki of Lubbock, sister Mary Louise Adcock of San Angelo and brother Richard Lee Pearson and wife Janet of San Antonio. Grandchildren: Katie Laine Solvie and husband Andrew, Shelley Rebekah Murphy and husband Clifton, Anthony Jarrod Duncan, Reagan Wayne Pearson and Bradley Wayne Pearson. Great grandchildren: Dominique Duncan, Skyler Duncan, Jacobie Duncan, Kora Laine Solvie, Tomas Solvie and Kaleb Solvie. Kenneth was a favorite of many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandson Ronnie Wayne Duncan. Also, brothers Billy Gene Pearson of Andrews and Carroll Ray Pearson of California and sisters Shirley Ann Stephens of Lubbock and Evelyn Joyce Oliver of Lamesa.
Kenneth fought a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease for the past ten years. He was cared for at Lamen-Lusk Sanchez Texas State Home in Big Spring, Texas since February of this year. His family would like to sincerely thank the staff for their exceptional care and compassion the last months of his life.
Celebration of life for Kenneth Wayne Pearson, 88, will be Thursday, July 18th at O'Donnell First Baptist Church at 11AM. Visitation with family and friends immediately preceding service at FBC Fellowship hall from 9:30 to 10:45.
Interment after cremation will be at a later date at O'Donnell Cemetery under direction of Combest Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church Mission Fund at 701 Standefer St., O'Donnell, TX 79351, O'Donnell Museum, Box 605, O'Donnell, Texas 79351.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019