Lubbock- Kennith "Kenny" Hudnall was born August 24, 1940 in Hutchinson, KS to O.M. & Grace Hudnall. He passed away in Lubbock, TX on October 1, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. Ken grew up in Lubbock, TX where he graduated from Lubbock High in 1959. After graduation he joined the Navy where he served 4 tours in Vietnam. Ken married Ina Hickey in 1974 and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ken worked for Townsend & Strong for many years as well as managing Greer Mobile Home Park and working in maintenance for the church that he attended. He was a proud father & grandfather who instilled strong work ethics and morals into his children and lead by example. He absolutely loved to make people smile and laugh, he was a wonderful story teller and he never met a stranger. He was kind, generous, witty, faithful and loving and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Tammy Hudnall. Ken is survived by his wife Ina Hudnall of Lubbock; sister, Shirley of Lubbock; son, Casey Hudnall and wife Regina of Midland; son, Jake Hudnall and wife Kristian of Seminole, TX; grandchildren, Stephen, Christopher, Thad, Mikayla, Roby, Emily and Coye along with several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations to made to Fisher House Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project
.