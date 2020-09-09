1/1
Kenny Dale Eubanks
1947 - 2020
Lubbock- Kenny Dale Eubanks of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, September 6. 2020 at the age of 73. He was born to Barron B. and Irene Nicholes (Mathis) Eubanks on September 5, 1947 in Clovis, New Mexico. Kenny married Rickie Gail Goodson on September 5, 1970 in Lubbock. He was a plumber for many years. Kenny was a member of the Pentecostal church.

Surviving Kenny are his wife of 50 years, Rickie Gail Eubanks; son Leslie Barron Eubanks (Kim) of North Carolina; daughter, Kimberly Kee Green (Billy) of Houston; brother, David Eubanks (Erlene); sisters, Paula Sisneros (Alex) and Darla Cochran (Larry); 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and one sister.

Celebration of Life services will be held by the family on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Area Community Hospice at 4300 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
